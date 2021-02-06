Back in 2001, Jumpman came through with the Air Jordan 11 Low "Citrus" which was a colorway made specifically for women. It was an incredibly popular shoe that was eventually brought back just a few years ago, albeit, the colorway was only made available to kids. Since that time, fans have been wondering if a true women's retro would be in the cards, and this year, that desire is finally coming true.

After numerous teasers from accounts on Instagram, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Citrus" has finally received official images and as you can see below, they are glorious. The sneaker is mostly comprised of a white upper with some glistening patent leather that wraps around the silhouette. From there, we have orange on the outsole, as well as on the tongue, which gives the shoe that "Citrus" aesthetic it has become so famous for. Overall, it's a retro stays that stays true to the original, and longtime fans will appreciate it.

As for the release date, these are set to drop on May 6th of this year, so keep it locked to HNHH just in case anything changes. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

