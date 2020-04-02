Jordan Brand has been unveiling a whole lot of shoes today as Nike looked to reveal their spring and summer lineup. This news certainly helped douce the flames of all the Coronavirus stuff we have been dealing with over the past couple of weeks. One of the shoes that have been heavily teased over the past couple of months is the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred Concord" which sees the "Bred" and "Concord" colorways come together, just like the name would suggest.

Today, Jumpman dropped the official images of the shoe, which helped cement the idea that these are actually coming out. As you can see, the sneaker has a mostly white upper while the patent leather material is black. From there, the outsole is Red which is what helps implement the "Bred" aspect.

For now, the release date for these is being set for May 23rd at a price of $185 USD. With this in mind, don't be surprised if they are delayed just like many other recent Jordan Brand releases. The Coronavirus has put multiple plans on hold and if this stretches out deeper into the spring, we could see even more big delays.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.