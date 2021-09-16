Throughout the last 25 years, the Air Jordan 11 has proven to be one of the best silhouettes in the Michael Jordan library. It was the first shoe he wore upon returning to the NBA and it's also the shoe he wore in the movie Space Jam. There have been some truly amazing colorways of this sneaker, including the 72-10 model which was meant to commemorate one of the greatest seasons in the history of the NBA. As many fans already know, this offering was known for its simple look, which is what made it so popular.

Now, according to @zsneakerheadz, the 72-10 model will be placed onto the Air Jordan 11 Low, which is the original silhouette's younger brother. The Jordan 11 Low is a great model and fans have been enjoying quite a few new colorways over the past couple of years. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, the black upper and beige outsole will be making a comeback and it looks perfect on the Jordan 11 Low's compact silhouette.

Based on the Instagram post below, this shoe will be coming out sometime in the Summer of 2022, although an exact date has not been given. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.