One of the best Air Jordan 11 colorways of all time was the "72-10" model which was meant to commemorate the Chicago Bulls' historic season in the 90s. The shoe had a very basic look to it, although sneakerheads didn't seem to care as it was the perfect shoe for hardcore Michael Jordan fans. After all, MJ fans love shoes that are specific to his accomplishments, and these kicks were able to fit that bill. While the shoe hasn't been released in quite some time, it will be getting an interesting update next year.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 11 Low will be given the "72-10" colorway, and as you can see from the rendering below, it looks pretty damn good. The shoe is going to be covered in black leather, while the midsole is going to be white. There is a bit of red sprinkled throughout the branding, although for the most part, the shoe will be covered in black tones. Overall, it's a nice homage to the original that should get fans excited.

As for the release date, the post below claims that these will be dropping on April 23rd of 2022 for a price of $190 USD. This date has not been made official, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest details. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.