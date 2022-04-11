While the OG Air Jordan 11 silhouette is more popular, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 11 Low is still a great shoe. Both silhouettes have shared colorways over the years, with each silhouette taking the lead on specific offerings. For instance, the OG Air Jordan 11 is known for boasting the "72-10" colorway which was an homage to Michael Jordan's best season with the Bulls. Now, the Jordan 11 Low is set to get this colorway, much to the delight of fans.

In the official images below, you can see what this new model will look like. The shoe is covered in black leather, while the midsole is white and the outsole is clear. From there, there is some red writing throughout the upper to give the shoe that coveted Bulls aesthetic. Overall, it is a very simple colorway, albeit a historic one.

If you are looking to get your hands on these kicks, they will be available as of May 14th for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will consistently bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

