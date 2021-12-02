One of the best shoes ever made was the Air Jordan 11, which over the years, has received a ton of phenomenal offerings. These days, the shoe is still heralded by fans, and this month, it will be dropping in the infamous "Cool Grey" colorway. This is a release that a lot of fans are excited about, and rightfully so. After all, this is a shoe that fans have been clamoring to have back for 20 years.

With this shoe on the horizon, it appears as though Jordan Brand is looking for fresh ways to pay homage to the model. In fact, they are now teaming up with the likes of Epic Games and "Fortnite" for a brand new activation that is certainly going to bring some dope kicks to various gamers' avatars.

Image via Nike

As of right now, the "Fortnite" store has a ton of Jordan Brand and Air Jordan 11 costumes that gamers can purchase for their in-game characters. In addition to this, there will be what's called the "Jumpman Zone" which will contain six maps that are filled with references to Jordan Brand's history. Gamers will be able to collect items and rewards which can then be used in the actual game. To access the "Jumpman Zone," players can go to the Creative Mode and use the code: 1898-1673-8272.

While some sneakerheads might roll their eyes at this, there are plenty of young kids out there who want to get into sneakers, and this could prove to be a great way to educate the youth on one of the biggest brands within sneaker culture.

Image via Epic Games

Image via Epic Games