Every single year around December, Jordan Brand comes out with a brand new release of the Air Jordan 11. These releases are either a new colorway or a retro of a classic model. In 2021, it seems like Jumpman will do both thanks to a women's animal print model, as well as the return of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" which officially turns 20 years old this year.

In the Instagram post below, you can see that the "Cool Grey" model will look exactly like its original iteration. In fact, the upper portion of the shoe will be made with nubuck, all while the leather that is found wrapped around the silhouette is made of patent leather. All-in-all, it's a pretty incredible retro that is surely going to get all of the hardcore Air Jordan 11 fans excited. After all, the Jordan 11 is one of those shoes that will forever be iconic and perhaps December will be as good a time as ever to cop your first pair.

As for the release date, these will drop on December 11th for a slightly higher price than usual. Air Jordan 11s are typically $220 USD but now, they will be going for $225 USD. It's not a big increase but it is an indication of a trend that dates back to Jordan 1s going from $160 to $170.