Jordan Brand consistently comes out with some incredible sneakers on a yearly basis and in 2021, that trend is sure to stay true. For those who don't know, Jumpman particularly likes to save their best shoes for the end of the year, when they come out with either a new Air Jordan 11 colorway or a retro of an already-classic model. Two years ago we got the return of the "Bred" 11 while in 2020 we were blessed with the 25th anniversary "Jubilee."

In 2021, it has been rumored for a while now that the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" would be returning to the market. Thanks to the post below via @zsneakerheadz, we now know that the all-grey shoe will be constructed using nubuck and patent leather, which means many of the materials here are of premium quality. The colorway represented below stays true to the original and at this point, it's safe to say that long-time sneakerheads will be eager to get their hands on a pair.

As for the rumored release date, these are expected to drop on December 11th of this year which certainly lines up with the release date of past Air Jordan 11s. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for further updates on this new shoe.