One of the best shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 11 and if you ask any sneakerhead, they will probably agree with that statement. The Jordan 11 was debuted in 1996 and thanks to Space Jam, it was one of the most celebrated silhouettes throughout Michael Jordan's career. Over the last 25 years, we have seen some tremendous colorways make their mark on sneaker culture, including the "Cool Grey" model which came out back in 2001.

For years, fans have been begging for this shoe to return and in 2021, Jumpman is finally delivering. Every single year, Jordan Brand comes through with a Holiday Jordan 11 and the "Cool Grey" has become this year's selection. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz and @_perfecto_pair on Instagram, we have a fresh look at these kicks, and as you can see, they live up to the originals quite nicely. The shoe is covered in different shades of grey patent leather and nubuck which ultimately fits that neutral aesthetic that fans have come to love so much.

This shoe is going to be dropping on December 11th for $225 USD, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates and official images. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.