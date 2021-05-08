One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is a shoe that first came out back in the mid-90s and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its classy design. Over the last few decades, we have seen a plethora of great colorways make their way to the market, including the "Cool Grey" offering which came out about 20 years ago. It's a model that fans have been dying to have back and this year, Jumpman is set to turn that dream into a reality.

In the images below via @zsneakerheadz, you can see what the new "Cool Grey" model will look like. It pretty well looks exactly like the original as we have grey tones all the way throughout, while the upper is made with nubuck and the material around the entire silhouette, is patent leather. This is one of the cleanest Air Jordan 11 colorways that have ever been released and it's great to see it making such a large comeback on the market.

As for the release date, it has been 100 percent confirmed that these will come out on December 11th of this year, in full family sizing. This should be great news for sneakerheads everywhere, and we can't wait to get our hands on a pair.