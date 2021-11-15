One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. Throughout the years, the shoe has received a ton of great colorways, and when fans enjoy a particular one, you can be sure they are going to demand a retro. When it comes to the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey," this trend has certainly been the case as fans continue to lament about how great this model truly is.

After years of asking, Jumpman has finally acquiesced, and now, they are dropping a "Cool Grey" retro in just about a month's time. In fact, fans can find the official images of the retro, down below. As you can see, this sneaker stays true to the original as you have two tones of grey all throughout the upper. It is an incredibly clean shoe and it is perfect for this Winter.

If you are hoping to get your hands on the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey," you will be able to cop a pair as of December 11th for a price of $225 USD. Pairs will be sold at Nike stockists as well as the infamous SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike