If you are a Jumpman fan, then you know that the Air Jordan 11 is one of the best silhouettes to ever grace the Jordan Brand library. This is a sneaker that was created all the way back in 1996 and since that time, it has received a plethora of amazing colorways that always seem to impress fans. Every single year during the Holiday season, Jumpman comes through with a brand new offering that is either a new colorway or a retro that fans have been asking for.

Now that we are in 2022, it was about time that some of the sneaker leakers on Instagram started providing some insight into what AJ11 sneakerheads could expect this year. Luckily, @zsneakerheadz and Sneakerfiles.com now have that information as they just took to Instagram with the revelation that this year's Jordan 11 is the "Cherry" colorway, seen below. The shoe has a mostly white upper to it, all while red patent leather is wrapped all the way around the sneaker. It makes for a clean and unique colorway that fans are certainly going to adore.

The release date has not yet been determined, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



