If you're a big fan of Michael Jordan's signature sneakers and were also a fan of the Chicago Bulls, then you're probably a big fan of the Air Jordan 11 "Bred." The shoe came out in 1996 and is easily one of the best sneakers to ever be released by Jordan Brand. Over the years, there have been various retros of the sneaker which are immediately scooped up by sneakerheads and resellers alike. Coming into 2019, there were a ton of rumors that the "Bred" 11s would be coming back and eventually, those rumors became a reality.

On Saturday, December 14th, the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" will be hitting store shelves and according to @zsneakerheadz, the stock numbers are plentiful. Jordan Brand has decided to make this shoe a GR which means if you want them, you'll be able to cop without having to worry about the shoe selling out. In the Instagram post below, you can see all of the different Foot Locker locations that will be carrying the sneaker. As you can see, pretty well every store in the nation will have the shoe which is great news for all of you sneakerheads out there.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.