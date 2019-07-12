When Michael Jordan came back to basketball at the tail end of the 1995 season, he got to show off the Air Jordan 11 on the court. The model quickly became a fan favorite and continues to be one of the most iconic Jordan Brand sneakers of all-time. Along with the "Concord" colorway, the Chicago "Bred" version has been sought after by sneakerheads for years. Fans have been clamoring for an OG version to come back to the market and this year, Jordan-heads are finally getting their wish.

As of right now, the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" is expected to drop on December 14th for $220 USD. Official images of the shoe have yet to be released but that hasn't stopped people from getting their hands on some early pairs. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some pictures of what these will look like on feet. As you can see, the black patent leather looks as glossy as ever while the red accents complete the classic look.

If these aren't in your collection yet, you'll probably want to change that as these are undeniably dope. Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you when the release date gets closer.