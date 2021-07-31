One of Michael Jordan's greatest sneakers is the Air Jordan 11 and it's hard to debate against that. When Jordan returned from his stint in baseball, he unveiled the Jordan 11 to the world, and fans were in love at first sight. The shoe had this patent leather tuxedo feel to it that immediately resonated with sneakerheads who wanted to see something a little different from Jordan Brand. It's a shoe that received a bunch of amazing offerings and the hype surrounding the shoe will probably never die down.

According to zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles on Instagram, there is a brand new "Animal Print" Air Jordan 11 that will be released just in time for Black Friday. As you can see from the Instagram post below, this shoe will have a black upper while what would be patent leather is replaced with textured animal print. All of these elements come together to create an extremely unique shoe that will certainly appeal to the more eclectic sneakerheads out there.

As for the release date, you can expect these to come out on November 26th of this year for $225 USD. These are expected to drop in women's sizes only, so you're probably only going to get your hands on a pair if you have small feet.