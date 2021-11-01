With the Holiday season right around the corner, you can expect the yearly Air Jordan 11 to drop soon. This year, the main course will be the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" which is a retro of a shoe that dropped 20 years ago. On top of this sneaker, Jordan Brand will also be coming out with another Jordan 11, this time as a women's exclusive. The model is called "Animal Instinct" and the official images were revealed this past week.

As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has a black top to it, while the overlay that wraps around the shoe has an animal texture to it. The white and black pattern features a multitude of animal prints on it and overall, this is the perfect look for the Fall and Winter seasons. Granted, this is a shoe that probably won't appeal to every single sneakerhead out there, but that's quite alright.

It is now confirmed that this model will drop on November 26th of this year for a price of $225 USD, and there will also be pre-school and toddler versions that sell for $95 and $80, respectively. Let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

