Longtime fans of Michael Jordan and his sneaker output would probably agree that one of his greatest shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This was the first shoe he released after his return from baseball and it is one of those shoes that continues to stand the test of time. Every single year, new colorways and retros are released, and 2021 is about to be no exception. For instance, in December we will see the return of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey," and in November we will get the Air Jordan 11 "Animal Instinct."

Thanks to Sneaker Bar Detroit, we now have some in-hand images of the Air Jordan 11 "Animal Instinct," and as you can tell, this is going to be a wild shoe. The top part of the upper is black here, all while the overlays that wrap around the shoe are beige and black with various animal patterns, From cheetahs to zebras, we have a lot of representation here, and it makes for a dope sneaker that will truly stand out within your outfit.

As for the release date, these are slated to drop on November 26th which just so happens to be Black Friday. This is a shoe that will drop as a women's exclusive and it will cost $225 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.