Jumpman has created a lot of dope sneakers over the years, and when it comes to Nike, they are always looking to implement the Oregon brand's new technology. For instance, this year we have gotten the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, which uses the auto-lacing technology that has taken the sneaker world by storm. Only a few colorways of this shoe have released so far, and now, before the end of 2021, fans are going to be getting something completely new.

In the images below, you can find the Air Jordan 11 Adapt "Dark Powder Blue" which has some very obvious references to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The shoe has a gridded powder blue upper, all while some grey wraps around the silhouette. From there, we have an icy blue outsole which gives off that signature Air Jordan 11 look.

If you are looking to get these, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, December 28th for a price of $500 USD. Sure, it might be expensive, but when you consider the technology involved, you can imagine why these would cost so much. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike