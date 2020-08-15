When Michael Jordan returned to the basketball court after his first retirement, he blessed us with the Air Jordan 11. This sneaker immediately became one of the most classic Jordans of all-time and for good reason. Of course, this shoe is known for its patent leather upper that wraps around the silhouette. In 2020, the shoe is celebrating its "25th Anniversary" and to mark the occasion, Jumpman is dropping a brand new colorway slated for the Holiday season.

This colorway is appropriately being dubbed "25th Anniversary" and contains a classy all-over black aesthetic with some silver details throughout. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @earlygvng, we now have some interesting new photos of the shoe, that include some insight on what the packaging will look like. As you can see in the post below, the box will be split by a diagonal line with one half being black and the other silver. This look matches the aesthetics of the shoe, which ultimately helps enhance this pair as a collector's item.

The release date has yet to be confirmed so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.