When Michael Jordan came back to the Chicago Bulls in 1995, fans were extremely excited to see him back on the court. While the team was still good in his absence, there was no denying that they could have been a lot better. At the time, Jordan had been promoting the Air Jordan 10, although many were wondering if he would decide to come back in something different. It was around this time that he debuted the Air Jordan 11, which eventually became one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes of all-time.

In 2020, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Jordan Brand has something special planned for the occasion. Around November and December of every year, Jumpman drops a new Jordan 11 colorway. Typically, these models are retros but to celebrate the big birthday, they are coming through with an all-new colorway appropriately titled "25th Anniversary."

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, we now have an in-depth look at this exceptionally clean model. As you can see, the upper is mostly black with patent leather wrapping around the silhouette. From there, we have a white midsole and clear icy outsole.

For now, it seems like this model will drop on December 12th although stay tuned just in case anything changes.