When Michael Jordan returned to the court for the Chicago Bulls in 1995, he needed some brand new sneakers to mark his return. Of course, these shoes were the Air Jordan 11, which boasted some iconic colorways including the "Bred," "Concord," and "Space Jam" models. These shoes have lived in infamy for quite some time, and they have also received quite a few retros, just to keep the fans happy and on their toes. It has been 25 years since the release of the original silhouette, and to mark this milestone, Jordan Brand is coming out with a special colorway for the Holiday of 2020.

This offering will be quite basic as it features a black upper with black patent leather wrapping around the midfoot and toe box. From there, we have some silver details on the Jumpman logo and 23 insignia on the back heel. The insole of the shoe has the number 25, to mark the special anniversary. Finally, there will be a clear outsole that gives the shoe a nice clean look. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, you can see some detailed images below.

A release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know if you plan on buying these.