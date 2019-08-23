Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a couple of camo-printed Air Jordan 10s this summer, including a "Woodland Camo" rendition, as well as a "Desert Camo" colorway.

According to sneaker source J23 App, the Woodland Camo iteration will be arriving on August 31 for the retail price of $190.

The kicks come equipped with a ripstop upper that is completely decked out in an eye-catching camo, offset by black leather detailing around the tongue and ankle collar, as well as a black midsole, black Jumpman heel logo and rubber outsole.

Per Nike:

In 1995, when MJ returned to basketball to launch his second three-peat, the original Air Jordan X debuted with premium materials and His Airness’ milestones listed on the sole. This retro stays true to the original and adds a woodland camo colorway across the upper that embodies that locked-in mindset. Forever the quintessential basketball shoe for the ultimate player, now the Air Jordan X stays in stealth mode among the elements, and stands out like a soldier on the court.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

Air Jordan 10 Woodland Camo/Nike

