All-Star weekend is coming up very soon which means sneaker brands are gearing up to showcase some of their best kicks. There will be tons of new shoes hitting the market in celebration of the annual game and sneakerheads are excited to see what these brands have in store. As you can imagine, Jordan Brand is one of the standouts during All-Star weekend and 2020 is poised to be no different. Jumpman has been showcasing the full range of their All-Star releases, including the Air Jordan 10 WINGS which has been teased over the past few weeks.

Thanks to Sneaker News, we have some brand new images of the shoe that will certainly have some sneakerheads salivating. The shoe is mostly comprised of white leather on the upper while green highlights land on the cuff. Silver is placed on the mudguard as blue, purple, red, and orange, pink, yellow, and brown are all found on the side panels. These colors are also placed on the back heel tab in the form of dots.

If you're planning on copping these, they will be available as of Saturday, February 15th for $190 USD. Let us know what you think in the comments below.