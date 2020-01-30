In honor of the NBA's All Star weekend returning to Chicago, Jordan Brand partnered up with select creative groups in the area for a special '8x8 Collection' consisting of various sneakers and apparel inspired by the Windy City. Specifically, each collaborative partner used a specific color pulled from Chicago's transit line.

Among the special edition sneakers set to release is this "Wings" Air Jordan 10.

Nike

The colorful AJ10s, as well as the matching range of apparel, were designed by four local students from each participating Wings organization: Embarc, Enlace, Link Unlimited and Little Black Pearl. Featuring all eight colors of Chicago's transit line, the shoe was inspired by varying definitions of grit and durability.

The entire 8x8 Collection will be available on Saturday, February 15th. The Wings AJ10 will retail for $190. Continue scrolling for the official photos and click here to preview the rest of Jordan Brand's All Star sneaker collection.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike