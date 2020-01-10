In any given year, you can bank on Jordan Brand being one of the most dominant brands in the sneaker industry. Sneakerheads love their Jordans and it doesn't appear as though that trend is going to stop anytime soon. In 2020, Jumpman has plenty of dope sneakers on tap and they are making sure almost every silhouette is represented. One of the sneakers we teased recently is the Air Jordan 10 "Wings' which is a unique colorway that we have yet to see on a Jordan.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @upcycle.sneaks, we now have an in-depth look at what this shoe will look like. As you can see from the photos below, the upper is made of white leather green lining is placed on the cuff and tongue. From there, orange and silver details are subtly added to the side. The back heel has a black tab with colored dots all while the outsole is icy blue. Another thing that makes this shoe unique is the packaging. As you can see, the shoe will have a camo-style box with a red rose on the top.

For now, these are being slated for April of 2020 and the retail price will be $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.