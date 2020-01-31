In celebration of Super Bowl LIV, Jordan Brand will be releasing two limited edition sneakers, including an Air Jordan 10 and one of the brand's newest silhouettes, the Jordan Max 200. Both of the kicks were originally scheduled to debut on Friday, but sneaker source J23 App reports that the Miami-themed sneakers will now be dropping this Saturday, February 1st.

As a nod to the Super Bowl host city, the Air Jordan 10s (priced at $190) are wrapped in a tropical palm tree print set atop a white canvas construction. Hot pink detailing on the inner lining and a teal heel tab further ties into the Miami vibes, while a pink and gum striped outsole rounds out the look.

The similarly styled Jordan Air Max 200 (priced at $125) features a combination of teal and pink throughout the upper, accompanied by palm tree detailing and splashes of yellow. Continue scrolling for official images of both Super Bowl sneakers.

Nike

Jordan Air Max 200 "Super Bowl LIV"/Nike

