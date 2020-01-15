Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a special edition "Super Bowl LIV" sneaker pack at the end of January, which will include an exclusive Air Jordan 10 colorway. According to sneaker source @J23App, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a "Super Bowl LIV" colorway of one of their newest silhouettes, the Jordan Max 200.

Details are scarce as of now, but both kicks are listed as having "Multi-Color" color schemes. With a rumored release date of January 31, we expect to learn more information sooner than later.

Earlier this year, Jordan Brand gifted several NFL stars with a "Game Ball" Air Jordan 12, wrapped in a football-inspired leather upper. The exclusive sneakers also came equipped with grain-stained detailing on the outsole, really tying together the football vibes.

That type of design scheme would certainly be appropriate for a Super Bowl-themed Air Jordan pack, but we'll just have to wait and see what Jordan has in store.