There have been some pretty classic Jordans over the years. While some models are more popular than others, there is no doubt that some of the underappreciated colorways need their fair share of love from time to time. One of these underappreciated gems is the Air Jordan 10 "Steel." For the uninitiated, the sneaker features a white upper with black and silvery highlights perched on top. We haven't seen a retro of this shoe in a while although now, Jumpman is coming through with a baseball cleat that looks exactly like the aforementioned colorway.

In the initial images below, you can see the "Steel" color scheme in its entirety as spikes make their way onto the bottom in order to create some traction. All-in-all, it's a pretty cool cleat and if you're in need of some footwear for the upcoming baseball season, these are a fantastic option.

For now, there is no release date but according to Sneaker News, they should be dropping within the next couple of months. Having seen these first hand, let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you would consider copping.

Image via US_11

Image via US_11