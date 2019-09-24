Back in 1995, Jordan Brand came through with the Air Jordan 10 at a time when Michael Jordan was still making a go of it in the baseball world. Since Jordan never got to play in the Jordan 10, there hasn't been as much hype around it over the years. Hypebeasts aside, the AJ10 is a pretty great model which boasts a clean look that sneakerheads have come to enjoy over the years.

One of the colorways that fans fondly remember is the Seattle Supersonics model which dropped the same year as the silhouette. It's been 24 years since we've seen the "Seattle" colorway on store shelves and much to the delight of OG Jordan-heads, the shoe is coming back next month. Just like the original, the upper is covered in white leather while the tongue and midsole areas are black. From there, green highlights are placed around the cuff and outsole. In the Instagram post below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we see some in-hand close-ups of the shoe which show off the finer details.

For now, it is believed these will be dropping on Saturday, October 19th for $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates on this release as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.