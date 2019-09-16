While Michael Jordan never got to play in it, the Air Jordan 10 holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads because of its simplistic, yet stylish silhouette. There have been plenty of great colorways of the shoe over the years and the "Seattle" model is no exception. It's a pretty clean colorway as the upper is covered in white leather, all while black and green accents are found throughout the midsole and the cuff.

The last time this colorway came out was back in 1995 and fans will be happy to know that it's returning in 2019. According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will be released on Saturday, October 19th for $190 USD. In the post below, you can see the first in-hand photos of the shoe and as you can tell, the materials are looking pretty great. The colorway stays true to the original and is a great piece of nostalgia for all of the OG sneakerheads out there.

It's looking more and more obvious that this is one of the must-cop sneakers of the fall, especially if you're a Seattle Supersonics fan. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and if you plan on buying them.