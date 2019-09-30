Since moving to Oklahoma City about a decade ago, Seattle Supersonics fans have been clamoring to get their team back. Unfortunately, it hasn't exactly worked out for them as they are still without a basketball team. An NHL franchise is coming to the city in just a year from now so there is certainly potential for the team to come back. For now, it looks like Supersonics fans will have to settle for this Air Jordan 10 retro which sees the "Seattle" colorway come back for the first time since 1995.

If you're an OG sneakerhead, then this release should be of great interest to you. The shoe has a white leather upper while black and green highlights make their way throughout. It's a lowkey sneaker but the colorway brings back a wave of nostalgia from a time when the Supersonics were an up and coming team in the league.

For those looking to cop these, they are set to release on Saturday, October 19th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping or if these are a skip.

Image via Shoe Palace

