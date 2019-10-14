Michael Jordan never officially got to play in the Air Jordan 10 when it first came so for a lot of sneakerheads, it doesn't carry the same history as some of the earlier models. Regardless, there is no denying just how clean the Jordan 10's silhouette is and how it has led to some pretty great colorways that represent iconic teams in the NBA. Back in 1995, Jumpman dropped the Air Jordan 10 "Seattle" which featured the white, black, and green aesthetic of the Supersonics.

Now, Jordan Brand is bringing the shoe back in all of its OG glory. Supersonics fans haven't had much to cheer about since their team was moved to Oklahoma City but these kicks will certainly be a must-cop for those trying to relive the glory days. Today, Jumpman dropped the official images of the shoe which show off the finer details.

If you're interested in copping these, they will see an official release on Saturday, October 19th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you plan on scooping up a pair for yourself.

Image via Nike

