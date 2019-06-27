Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a couple of camo-printed Air Jordan 10s this summer, including a "Woodland Camo" rendition, as well as a "Desert Camo" colorway.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Camo Air Jordan 10 shown below, will be arriving on August 31 for the retail price of $190. Rumors suggest that the other camo-printed Air Jordan 10 will be launching on July 18, although Jordan Brand has not confirmed release info for either colorway.

Continue scrolling for some additional photos of both Camo AJ 10s while we await official release details.

Air Jordan 10 Camo/SoleSeekers

