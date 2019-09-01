There are two different Camo Air Jordan 10s releasing in the very near future, including the "Woodland Camo" rendition scheduled for August 31, and the newly unveiled "Desert Camo" colorway slated to launch the following week.

There aren't any glaring differences between the two camo-printed 10s, but the "Desert Camo" colorway certainly utilizes a lighter shade of brown on the upper, along with tan stripes on the outsole.

Just like the Woodland Camo iteration, the Desert Camo 10s come equipped with a ripstop upper offset by black leather detailing around the tongue and ankle collar, as well as a black midsole, black Jumpman heel logo and rubber outsole.

Priced at $190, look for the Desert Camo Air Jordan 10 to launch on September 5. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official images.

