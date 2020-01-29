Jordan Brand has big plans for the Air Jordan 10 this year, including an exclusive Miami-themed "Super Bowl LIV" colorway and another "Wings" iteration for the NBA's All Star weekend in Chicago. Additionally, sneaker source Zsneakerheadz reports that there's a "Dark Mocha" version on tap for later this year.

Images of the "Dark Mocha" 10s have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the rendering shown below based off the rumored "Dark Mocha/Infrared 23–Black" color scheme.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced details for any such Air Jordan 10, but rumors are swirling that this dark brown colorway will be available in late September for the retail price of $190. The color scheme does seem to be fitting for the Fall season, although it doesn't appear as though there are many fans of that mockup, judging from the comments left on the IG post.

Check out another version of what the kicks could look like below, and stay tuned for a first look.