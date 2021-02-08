Fans of Michael Jordan are well-aware of the incredible sneakers he got to wear throughout his career. One of those shoes was the Air Jordan 10, which came out while he was still out and about playing baseball. As a result, the Jordan 10 isn't as popular as some of his other sneakers, although it's still a solid model with plenty of dope colorways. Over the last few years, we have seen an influx of Jordan 10 models, and thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a look at this unique "Dark Mocha" model.

In the images below, you can see that the shoe is covered in brown suede, all while the midsole and tongue are constructed with black material. From there, we have some purple highlights on the midsole and outsole, which adds a unique flavor to the overall look of the shoe. It's something we don't see often from the Jordan 10, and we're sure fans will appreciate these.

As for the release date, well, according to the post below, these were supposed to drop back in 2020 although a release date never came. Now, the date is up in the air, so stay tuned for updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think about the shoe, in the comments below.