Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a couple of camo-printed Air Jordan 10s this summer, including a "Woodland Camo" rendition, as well as a "Desert Camo" colorway.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Desert Camo Air Jordan 10 shown below will be arriving on August 31 for the retail price of $190.

The kicks come equipped with a ripstop upper that is completely decked out in a "Desert Camo, Black, and Light Chocolate" color scheme. The eye-catching print is sandwiched in between black leather detailing around the tongue and ankle collar, as well as a black midsole and rubber outsole.

As for the "Woodland Camo" Air Jordan 10, reports suggest that particular pair will be arriving sometime in September. Continue scrolling for some additional photos of the Desert Camo AJ 10s and stay tuned for the official details.

Air Jordan 10 Camo/SoleSeekers

