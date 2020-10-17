We are just a couple of weeks out from Halloween which means many people are looking for appropriate costumes. While indoor parties and trick-or-treating isn't possible this year, many are still going about their business and getting dressed up for the occasion. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that sneaker brands are coming through to deliver Halloween-inspired shoes that could potentially blend in with any costume. The latest of these models is coming from Nike, in the form of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom in court purple and lemon venom.

This women's colorway can be fully seen in the photos below. The overlays of the sneaker are black while the tongue, Nike swoosh, and toe box are all purple. From there, we get a bright yellow outsole that has a trace of purple in the middle, making the underside look quite interesting. Sure, it's not the orange and black aesthetic one would come to expect from Halloween, but this definitely provides the spooky vibes.

As for a release date, you will be able to grab these as of October 29th for $150 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

