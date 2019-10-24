A new year is almost here and Jordan Brand is ready to bring sneakerheads some brand new models of some of their favorite silhouettes. Every year, the Air Jordan 1 seems to get the vast majority of the love and 2019 has been no different. In fact, before the year is over, Jumpman is coming out with the "Fearless Ones" pack which is filled with various Air Jordan 1 colorways and models. One of those models has been teased already but is now coming with a new name, "Zoom Fearless."

This shoe is unique as it features Zoom technology in the midsole which is not typically found in AJ1s. The entire upper seems to be made out of some composite type material which is completely charcoal grey with perhaps a hint of purple thrown into the mix. Based on earlier images, the upper seems to be completely made of 3M which creates a bright blue glow depending on the lighting. Today, Jordan Brand dropped the official images for the shoe which can be viewed below.

These are set to drop on Saturday, December 7th so stay tuned for any release details as we will be sure to bring them to you.