Every single year, Jordan Brand tries to bring a unique twist to the Air Jordan 1, and over the past couple of years, they have been switching things up with a plethora of Zoom models. The latest of these models is the Zoom CMFT which has been gaining a ton of traction over the past couple of weeks. We have seen teasers for a plethora of new colorways and some of the most prominent sneaker Instagram accounts are coming through with some interesting information.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT to be shown off is this "Stadium Green" colorway which can be found below. As you can see from the detailed images below courtesy of @hanzuying, the sneaker has a white base with some green suede overlays that really make the shoe pop. From there, the cuff and the laces are black which works very nicely with the white tongue. Overall, it's a dope colorway that will certainly help give the Zoom CMFT more traction.

As for a release date, nothing has been announced although you can expect something closer towards the Spring. Stay tuned for updates on all things sneaker-related, as we will be sure to bring you all of the most relevant information.