One of the best sneakers in the world is the Air Jordan 1. There have been plenty of variations of this sneaker, including the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which has been making the rounds over the last year or so. Plenty of new colorways have been shown off to the masses, and it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon.

In fact, we were recently blessed with official images for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT "Multi-Color," which can be found below. For the most part, the shoe has a white and black base, however, the colorful bits are on the back as we get yellow, pink, and teal all placed together. This makes for a pretty dope look that sneakerheads are definitely going to appreciate, especially during the Spring and Summer months.

It has been reported that these shoes will be dropping on Tuesday, April 12th for a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

