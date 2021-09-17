Over the last few years, Jumpman has introduced a plethora of Air Jordan 1 variations to the market, although it has always been hit or miss as to whether or not these models stick. One that has proven to be popular amongst fans is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which changes up some of the materials on the Jordan 1, all while keeping the silhouette that everyone knows and loves. The colorways have been plentiful during this time, and they have all been interesting, to say the least.

The latest colorway to be shown off online is this "Gold Laser" model which can be found through the official images below. The sides here are black while the Nike swoosh is a fun shade of blue. The biggest feature, however, is the toe box and overlays which feature bright gold aesthetics with designs lasered in throughout. The laser look has always been a staple of the Jordan Brand line, and now, it has arrived on the CMFT.

These will be hitting retailers soon so keep your eyes peeled at your local sneaker store for more details. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike