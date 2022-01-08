One of the best sneakers on the market right now just so happens to be an offshoot of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has become a fan-favorite as of late, and it makes sense when you consider how this is a model that features Zoom cushioning in the midsole, along with some added foam at the cuff.

Recently, a brand new colorway was teased online, and it has two elements that will make fans excited. The first element just so happens to be the patent leather overlays that give this shoe a nice glow. The second element is the fact that this shoe is actually a play on the infamous "Chicago" colorway. With its white base, black toe box, and red overlays, this is a sneaker that is immediately going to be recognizable to all of you sneakerheads out there.

A release date for this brand new sneaker has not yet been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

