While we are still in the deep winter months, you can all rest easy knowing that the Spring is actually soon upon us. This means there will be a lot more sunshine, the days will last longer, and we will finally be able to wear some of our favorite shoes that go with the seasons. All of this is good news and the sneaker brands are preparing for the good weather as numerous new shoes are being teased.

In fact, Jordan Brand just came through with the official images for a new Easter colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT. As you can see from the official images below, this shoe has light pastel colors all the way throughout, making for a unique offering that will stand out in any collection. From peach to green to cream, there is a lot to like about this model and we're sure these will go incredibly well with whatever Easter outfits you may have planned.

A release date is not known at this time although you can expect these to drop sometime closer toward the Spring months. Let us know what you think of these and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

