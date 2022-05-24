As many of you already know, the Air Jordan 1 is among the most popular sneakers of all-time. It is one of those shoes that is timeless and no matter how many models are made of it, fans will still flock to it. The Air Jordan 1 High has had plenty of iterations over the years, including the Zoom CMFT which debuted just a few years ago. The shoe has gotten a variety of colorways, and below, you can find the latest model called "Citrus."

Based on the official images, it is clear that the citrus theme of the shoe is a bit more covert. The upper is covered in black, however, it is the orange stitching and Wings logo that brings the citrus look together. The Zoom CMFT has been known for its unique colorways and this latest model is definitely no exception.

So far, a release date has yet to be given for these, however, it is known that these will cost $140 USD. Let us know what you think about this Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT colorway, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

