Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has received a ton of different variations. One such model is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT which has been getting a lot of love over the past year. Jumpman has been releasing a ton of new colorways, and fans are eager to get their hands on as many as possible. Of course, 2021 is coming to an end which means 2022 is on the horizon. To ring in the New Year, Jordan Brand is planning more Zoom CMFTs, including the "Celestine Blue" model below.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe has some vibrant yet soft tones. The base of the upper is mostly made with a light pink, all while the overlays are cloud blue and lavender. From there, the Nike swoosh has a darker blue aesthetic with some nice textures. Overall, this is one of the most unique Jordan 1s we have seen in a very long time, which means fans will certainly appreciate it.

There is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike