One of the greatest shoes ever created is the Air Jordan 1 and even in 2021, this sneaker continues to get new colorways that take the community by storm. There have been various updates to this shoe, and while some have been better than others, there is no doubt that the Zoom CMFT model has provided some hits for fans to choose from. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has seen numerous dope offerings make their way to the market, and soon, we will be getting at least one more.

This new colorway is simply called "Baby Blue" for now although grey is the primary color to be found here. The vast majority of the upper is covered in a cool grey tone all while the Nike swoosh, cuff and outsole are all baby blue. These colors mesh together to form the perfect colorway for someone who wants to soften up their color palets this Fall. Overall, you can't go wrong with this one and we're sure fans of the Zoom CMFT will be eager to cop a pair.

There is no release date for these just yet although you can expect them to come out sometime in the near future for a price of $140 USD. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

