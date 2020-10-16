One of the most iconic sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 1. Over the past 35 years, this shoe has seen a ton of colorways come and go, as well as various different iterations that feature various technologies. For more than a year now, Jordan Brand has been touting Zoom Air technology in their Jordan 1s, and multiple colorways have come out to support this updated model. 2020 has seen quite a few of these offerings and more recently, a new colorway was revealed on social media.

In the tweet below, courtesy of @j23app, you can see a Jordan 1 Zoom Air model called "Chile Red." The base of the sneaker is black, as the shade is placed on the toe box, side panels, and even the tongue. From there, we see red on the overlays, all while a yellow Nike swoosh brings the entire look together. Overall, it's one of the more unique Jordan 1 colorways we have seen over the past few years, and we're sure sneakerheads will be looking to get their hands on a pair when they drop.

For now, a release date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.