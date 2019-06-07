Jordan Brand still has plans to release plenty of Air Jordan 1 colorways in the second half of 2019, including this "Yellow Toe" colorway that is rumored to drop sometime in June.

Mimicking the classic "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1, the kicks come equipped with a yellow toe box, with the eye-catching hue also appearing on the ankle collar, heel, outsole and branding on the tongue.

However, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the "Yellow Toe" colorway will be applied to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, rather than the beloved Air Jordan 1 High silhouette. Images of both the Mids and Highs have surfaced on social media, so we'll take this latest bit of information with a grain of salt until Nike weighs in with an official verdict.

Check out images of both Mid and High "Yellow Toe" Air Jordan 1s below, and stay tuned for official release details.