Donate for a chance to own one of the remaining 30 Air Jordan 1 x colette collabs.
Last year, Jordan Brand teamed up with Parisian boutique colette to honor the end of the shop's 20-year run with an exclusive "Friends & Family" Air Jordan 1 collab. Though originally gifted to just a select few, StockX has joined forces with Sarah Andelman to give away the remaining 30 pairs.
What's more, all of the net proceeds will Oceana, an organization committed to the protection and restoration of our oceans. Starting Monday, December 16 at 10am ET through Friday, December 20 at 11:59pm ET, you can enter for a chance to own the limited edition Air Jordan 1 colette by donating $20.
The "Friends & Family" Air Jordan 1 colette appears similar to the "Storm Blue" colorway that dropped in 2016, featuring a white and blue leather construction. Additional details include colette's signature two-dot logo on the heel, '1997' and '2017' as a nod to the year they opened and closed, and "Au Revoiur" on the icy blue outsole.
This promotion is available to legal residents (18+) of the US, UK, Germany, and France. Rank ordered winners will choose sizes out of 30 available pairs. Click here for your chance to own one of the remaining 30 pairs!