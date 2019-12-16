Last year, Jordan Brand teamed up with Parisian boutique colette to honor the end of the shop's 20-year run with an exclusive "Friends & Family" Air Jordan 1 collab. Though originally gifted to just a select few, StockX has joined forces with Sarah Andelman to give away the remaining 30 pairs.

What's more, all of the net proceeds will Oceana, an organization committed to the protection and restoration of our oceans. Starting Monday, December 16 at 10am ET through Friday, December 20 at 11:59pm ET, you can enter for a chance to own the limited edition Air Jordan 1 colette by donating $20.